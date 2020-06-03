Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Make winter melon tea, watch Lord of the Rings reunion and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Thirst-quenching winter melon tea

Never mind if you cannot visit Taiwan yet to get its popular brown sugar winter melon tea.

With a little effort, you can make your own at home.

It also makes for a heartwarming gift to include in a care package for family and friends.

2. Watch: Film cast reunion



PHOTO: JOSH GAD/YOUTUBE



The Fellowship of the Ring - including actors Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom - has reunited after almost 20 years for a one-off Zoom session led by actor Josh Gad for his Reunited Apart YouTube series.

Nostalgic, moving and funny, the 50-minute session had the cast, director Peter Jackson and screenwriter Philippa Boyens sharing behind-the-scenes stories from filming The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2001 to 2003).

They even re-enact well-known scenes such as Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) being sassy with Gollum (Andy Serkis) over potatoes.

3. Watch: Explaining Covid-19 to kids



PHOTO: ASIAN SCIENTIST/ YOUTUBE



Need help explaining the global pandemic to younger children?

Complete with animation and graphics, the Asian Scientist Magazine has put together a video in which children ask an expert - in this case A*Star (Agency for Science, Technology and Research) chief scientist Sir David Lane - everything from how Covid-19's name was decided to the virus' place of origin.

The video is part of a five-part series that will be released in the coming weeks.

4. Listen: Books to escape into



PHOTO: OLIVIA HO & TOH WEN LI



If nearly two months of the circuit breaker period has made you feel stir-crazy, here is a podcast with escapist reads recommended by Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li.

This episode of Bookmark This! includes transporting texts such as Howl's Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones and The Wandering by Intan Paramaditha.

