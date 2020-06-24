Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Make crab meat and vermicelli omelette, watch Army Daze and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Crab meat and vermicelli omelette





Elevate a plain omelette by adding crab meat and bean vermicelli to it. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Given the egg glut in the market, I am going to share recipes to help you use up any extra trays that you might have at home.

Instead of frying up plain omelettes, go for one with a touch of old-school opulence.

The crab meat and bean vermicelli omelette is appetising to look at and easy to cook and eat.

2. WATCH: Army Daze



PHOTO: MICHAEL CHIANG'S PLAYTHINGS



Playwright Michael Chiang's Army Daze, which debuted on the Singapore stage in 1987, has become a classic.

The 25th anniversary version staged in 2012 - which features (above, from left) Chua Enlai, Joshua Lim, Ebi Shankara and Adi Jamaludin - began streaming on Chiang's Playthings channel on YouTube from June 13. It has had nearly 25,000 views since.

The 2015 staging of Chiang's classic musical Beauty World will be released on Saturday.

Info: Michael Chiang Playthings YouTube channel

3. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: A call to be brave





Dancers (from left) Priyadarshini Nagarajah, Davinya Ramathas and Sarenniya Ramathas perform Prati Sandhi (Reunion), which is inspired by the classic Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita. PHOTO: BHASKAR ARTS ACADEMY



Mrs Santha Bhaskar confesses to feeling "sad and depressed" during what she characterises as "the miserable state of locked down circuit breaker".

But the 80-year-old declares determinedly: "My dance is not sad or depressed."

The circuit breaker period has brought home to her the value of live performance, says the Cultural Medallion recipient and artistic director of multidisciplinary performing arts group, Bhaskar's Arts Academy.

4. TUNE IN: Lectures by local writers



British philosopher A. C. Grayling giving a lecture at the School of the Arts as part of the Singapore Writers Festival 2013. PHOTO: ST FILE



Enjoy lectures and performances from previous editions of the Singapore Writers Festival, which have been compiled for the festival's SWF & Chill playlist on YouTube.

Revisit literary classics such as Aldous Huxley's Brave New World (1932) and George Orwell's Animal Farm (1945) with local writers Adrian Tan and Gwee Li Sui as they explore the theme of change.

Or tune in to a lecture by British philosopher A.C. Grayling (above).

New videos are released every Friday.

Info: SWF & Chill playlist on YouTube

