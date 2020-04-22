Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Let the kids explore science challenges; order smooth Hong Kong congee with plenty of meatballs

1. FOLLOW: FITNESS OR DANCE WORKOUTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Gyms and fitness studios have shuttered due to the circuit breaker, but many of them have taken to their websites and social media channels to help members keep up with their fitness regimes at home.

Yoga, barre, boxing, dance and functional fitness studios have posted free workout videos on their websites and Instagram livestreams or IGTV, the platform's long-form video feature.

Free workouts to check out on Instagram include those by fitness and boxing studio Boom and barre studio WeBarre.

Some fitness studios are also offering virtual classes, where participants can pay a fee to have instructors demonstrating and guiding them in workout and dance routines through video conferencing.

For example, dance and fitness studio Dance Embassy is offering a range of classes - including pilates, hatha and gentle yoga, and Bollywood dance - at $15 each, conducted over Zoom.

Info: Dance Embassy website; read more here

2. DO: SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING CHALLENGES FOR KIDS

How do you build a structure that keeps a marble running for a full minute or make a cardboard chair strong enough to support your weight?

Engineers at British technology company Dyson have created 44 science and engineering challenges to keep children occupied and mentally stimulated at home.

Other tasks in the James Dyson Foundation Challenge Cards include making and racing a balloon-powered car, creating a bridge out of spaghetti to hold a bag of sugar, and designing and building a helicopter using paper and paper clips.

Info: The James Dyson Foundation

3. WATCH: Stand-up comedy on Zoom

Stand-up comedienne Sharul Channa (above) plays a 68-year-old retired school teacher in Am I Old?, a monologue about caregiving and ageing in Singapore.

Channa, 33, will perform a virtual edition of her play on video-conferencing platform Zoom at 6.30pm today. The first virtual show was held last Saturday, with an audience of some 80 people.

There will be another performance this Friday, with plans for more shows in the pipeline.

The play marks Channa's first time performing on Zoom. She tells The Straits Times: "It was very surreal, but it opens up so many avenues for performers.

"Watching a show in the comfort of home also gives the audience more opportunities to discuss the play with their elderly parents, and to type their opinions and feedback in real time on the chat."

Held in collaboration with the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), entry to the virtual performance is on a pay-as-you-like basis, with donations going to Aware.

Info: Get tickets here

4. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Smooth Hong Kong congee with plenty of meatballs

In this daily series, Senior Food Correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you.

5. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Classic spinach and eggs

At a loss as to what to cook today? Fret not. In this daily series, STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo features nourishing recipes you can whip up during the circuit breaker month.

