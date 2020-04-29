Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Declutter your home, order in nutritious herbal Chinese dishes and more

1 DECLUTTER: Separate old from new

Go through your clothes and accessories, and reassess your home decor to update your home and style to the latest trends, with this Straits Times video featuring professional organiser Haw-San Au-Yong.

Clothes and furniture in good condition can be donated to organisations catering to the underprivileged and those affected by the coronavirus.

Info: Watch video here.

2 EXPLORE: Prehistoric cave in France



Go on a virtual tour of the Chauvet Cave in southern France, which contains markings that date back 36,000 years. PHOTO: GOOGLE CULTURAL INSTITUTE



Step into the Chauvet Cave in southern France with Google Cultural Institute's virtual tour from the comfort of your home.

The prehistoric cave markings date back 36,000 years and have been photographed in pristine condition.

The most important markings are discussed in detail during the virtual tour. There are also high-resolution pictures for viewers to see the art in detail.

Info: Meet Our Ancestors

3 ON THIS DAY: Launch of S'pore's Speak Good English Movement



Mr Jason Leow, chairman of the Speak Good English Movement steering committee, with the campaign's colourful posters last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Emeritus Senior Minister and former prime minister Goh Chok Tong launched Singapore's Speak Good English Movement on April 29, 2000.

It was started over concerns that widespread use of broken English would affect Singapore's ability to do business and communicate with the world.

The movement has since been revamped with the current steering committee adopting a new approach - encouraging the use of standard English among Singaporeans while recognising Singlish as a cultural marker.

Info: Buck up, poor English reflects badly on us: PM and A friendlier, more relatable Speak Good English Movement

COVID-19 STAY-HOME GUIDE: Nutritious herbal Chinese dishes



(Clockwise from above left) Chinese Cabbage, Fish Maw And Meatballs Soup; Ginseng Chicken Soup; Rice Wine Chicken With Healthy Mixed Rice, Vegetable, Peanuts; and Oriental Salad - Black Fungus & Lotus Roots from The Herbal Bar. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Unless you work in Raffles Place, chances are you would not have been to The Herbal Bar.

It is a tiny eatery with limited seating at the basement of Republic Plaza and, like most eating places in the Central Business District, caters mainly to the lunch crowd there during normal times.

It specialises in Chinese soups, with a few bento sets, side dishes and desserts to complete the meal.

READ MORE HERE

COVID-19 STAY-HOME RECIPE: Pasta in bright, versatile sauce



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



It may seem troublesome to make your own pesto when you can easily get store-bought ones, but this recipe is worth the effort.

This coriander chilli macadamia nut pesto is one of my favourite sauces as it is fresh-tasting and versatile. I use it as a dip for bread and also as a sauce to bake chicken and fish in.

English parsley and coriander are easier to get hold of and more economical than sweet basil. If you cannot get English parsley, just use more coriander.

READ MORE HERE