Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Sing Disney songs with major pop stars, order springy handmade fishballs and more

1. SING: DISNEY SONGS WITH MAJOR POP STARS



PHOTO: DISNEY



The Disney Family Singalong special will premiere on Disney Channel (StarHub TV Channel 312, Singtel TV Channel 234) tonight at 7pm.

The star-studded special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, averaged 12.2 million viewers during its debut broadcast in the United States last month as stars perform their favourite Disney hits from home.

Look forward to seeing singers such as Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble, musical theatre veteran Kristin Chenoweth, Moana's (2016) Auli'i Cravalho, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande and Josh Groban.

For the epic finale, the High School Musical trilogy (2006, 2007, 2008) director Kenny Ortega leads stars of the musical film series in a rendition of the classic High School Musical song We're All In This Together.

2. PLAY: JIGSAW PUZZLES OF BEAUTIFUL NEW SOUTH WALES SIGHTS IN AUSTRALIA



PHOTO: VISITNSW



The official tourism site for Australia's New South Wales is offering a fun and virtual way for people to connect with the state's scenic sights, such as the Sydney skyline and Montague Island.

You can try out online jigsaw puzzles of these sights. The jigsaws, which are set at 32 pieces online, can be adjusted to become six pieces for those who want something easy and up to 888 pieces for those who want a more intense challenge.

Go to: Online jigsaw puzzles

3. CHECK OUT: THE NATIONAL GALLERY'S ACTIVITIES IN THE ARTS FOR CHILDREN



PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE



The National Gallery now has a dedicated site Gallery Kids! to help parents who are looking for interesting activities to occupy their children during the school holidays.

Activities including interactive games, art-inspired storytelling video sessions, artist masterclasses and art tutorials will be introduced weekly on the site. Templates for colouring and drawing will also be available for parents to download and print out.

Go to: Gallery Kids!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO

4. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Handmade fishballs so springy



(Clockwise from left) Fishball Story’s Deep-fried Fish Cake Sticks, Mix Soup and Signature Fish Ball Noodle with mee kia. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



The difference between a good handmade fishball and one that comes off an assembly line is obvious when you bite into it.

It is more springy than bouncy, but more importantly, you taste fish and not flavouring.

For what I mean, check out Fishball Story. Owner Douglas Ng makes the fishballs and fishcakes himself for the noodle stall.

READ MORE HERE

5. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Easy lamb chops



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Public holidays and special occasions may be lacking a festive feel during this circuit breaker period, but one way of jazzing up any regular day is with a memorable home-cooked meal.

Spicy lamb cutlets are a breeze to cook and lend a touch of sophistication to your dinner table.

If you are one of those who avoid cooking lamb because you think it is too complicated, lamb cutlets may change your mind.

READ MORE HERE