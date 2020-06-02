Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Relax to satisfied purrs of cats, make some fried chicken and more

1. LISTEN: Cat ASMR



PHOTO: ST DIGITAL



Across the island, The Straits Times video journalists have been documenting the everyday soundscapes of their own homes during the circuit breaker.

This ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) video explores the sounds of cats in a Toa Payoh apartment as they have their meals, get showered and play with toys.

Make sure to have your headphones on so you can hear their satisfied purrs.

Info: Cat ASMR video

2. EXPLORE: Shuttered museums



PHOTO: COURTESY OF INDIAN HERITAGE CENTRE



Devoid of visitors and tourists, heritage institutions such as Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, Malay Heritage Centre and Indian Heritage Centre are currently ghost towns.

They may be closed for a while more, but there are still essential services being carried out behind the scenes - such as checks on the condition of artefacts, landscaping and maintaining security.

Have a look at what is happening behind the scenes at museums in this series of videos released by the National Heritage Board.

Info: Indian Heritage Centre, Malay Heritage Centre and Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

3. NURTURE: Your plants



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



If you have amassed house plants over the circuit breaker period, this video guide on how to care for them by the green-fingered team at Gardens by the Bay may come in handy.

Learn to take care of the king air plant, Swiss cheese plant, crystal anthurium and moth orchid - including what growing medium is most suitable for each.

Info: Gardens by the Bay videos

4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Fried chicken to accompany K-drama





ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



If your craving for Korean fried chicken after binge-watching South Korean dramas such as Crash Landing On You (2019) is strong enough, you might be motivated to put up with the hot and greasy mess of deep-frying.

For convenience, use Beksul Fried Chicken Powder (labelled Fried Chicken Mix in English). I bought it from Koryo Mart.

The fried chicken powder is essentially a seasoned flour mix of flour, cornstarch, salt, baking powder, red pepper powder, black pepper powder, ginger and garlic extract powder and nutmeg powder.

READ MORE HERE