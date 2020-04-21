Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Prepare petai and salted fish fried rice, watch African penguins explore Singapore Zoo and more

1 Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Petai and salted fish fried rice

When it comes to petai, you either love it or hate it. Colloquially called stink bean, the petai bean (parkia speciosa) is so pungent, those who do not like it may even find it offensive to be near those who eat it.

With the circuit breaker period, this is the best time to cook this dish and enjoy it in the privacy of your own home, unless your family or housemates hate it. If they protest, you could try convincing them to give it a try.

2 Covid-19 stay-home guide: Italian pizza and pasta dropped off with cheer

The Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Potatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella Pizza ($31.05) from Amo was not as crisp as when it came out of the oven, but it was warm. And you could smell the wood-fire aroma in it.

The toppings were a melange of flavours, from sweet onions to soft potatoes to savoury sausage meat. There were basil and rosemary too.

3 WATCH: AFRICAN PENGUINS EXPLORE SINGAPORE ZOO

The Singapore Zoo is closed to visitors as a result of the circuit breaker measures. Some of its residents, however, have taken the closure in their stride by embracing new opportunities to explore their home.

In a video posted by the Wildlife Reserves Singapore, African penguins are seen poking around areas such as the children's playground and checking out the zoo's sea lion statues.

Info: bit.ly/2VfWpld

4 LEARN: COURSES ON ART AND PHOTOGRAPHY BY MOMA

Find out what goes into the making of a photograph and how you can better appreciate contemporary art through free online courses offered by New York City's heralded Museum of Modern Art (Moma).

Participants in Moma's contemporary art course can learn about the topic through more than 70 artworks created since 1980, with a focus on art in the past decade. It takes about 12 hours to complete.

In Moma's Seeing Through Photographs course, participants will spend about 16 hours examining photographs from its collection and learning about the myriad uses of photography. It is led by Moma's photography curator Sarah Meister.

Both courses are held on online course platform Coursera. Other courses offered by Moma include fashion as design and post-war abstract painting.

Info: coursera.org/moma

