Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Explore the Night Safari, warm up to yummy tonic broths and more

1. EXPLORE: THE NIGHT SAFARI



PHOTO: THE BACKEND SHOW/YOUTUBE



On this day in 1994, then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong declared the Night Safari officially open.

The project was seven years in the making and was built at a cost of $62.5 million.

It surpassed expectations by attracting a total of 760,000 visitors in the first year - more than four times the projected number.

In his opening speech, Mr Goh said: "For those of you who are about to see the Night Safari for the first time, I can tell you that it will be a magical experience. Walk softly, listen to the rustle of leaves and watch out for that tiger stalking you."

The Night Safari continues to attract visitors from here and abroad 26 years on.

Find out how it has evolved as multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow goes behind the scenes at the wildlife park on The Backend Show.

Info: str.sg/oFUE

2. WATCH: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE



PHOTO: NATIONAL THEATRE



The play, about a woman who leaves her aristocratic background after a series of personal losses to seek refuge with her sister and brother-in-law in a dilapidated New Orleans apartment building, is American playwright Tennessee Williams' most popular work.

This Young Vic production stars Gillian Anderson, known for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in science-fiction series The X-Files (1993 to 2018), and Vanessa Kirby, who played a young Princess Margaret in Netflix series The Crown (2016 to 2019). It also stars Ben Foster.

It runs for close to three hours and is available until May 28.

Info: str.sg/JdZd

3. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Braised duck wings and gizzards



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Growing up in a Teochew family, braised meats made frequent appearances at our dinner table. My favourite was braised duck wings with gizzard.

My late father learnt to cook the dish from his mother. Her method of braising was to caramelise sugar and fry the meat in the caramel.

He improvised her recipe by adding fresh coriander and spring onion. Every time he braised chicken, duck or pork, he would save the braising liquid, simmer it to a concentrated reduction and store this in the freezer.

READ MORE HERE

4. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Warm up to yummy tonic broths



ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



If you are a fan of Tan Ser Seng Herbs Restaurant in Geylang, you can still find comfort in its tonic broths because it delivers islandwide.

And the great thing about soups is that they taste just as good reheated.

For tonics, the best is to do it in a double-boiler, but you can get good results in a normal pot as long as you use low to medium heat and not do a rolling boil.

READ MORE HERE