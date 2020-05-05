Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Eat flavourful mod Indian food, watch a virtual concert by an inclusive orchestra and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Mod Indian food sunshine on a rainy day



Cumin Spiced Pulled Lamb Sliders (left) and Express Set Lunch for one from Thevar in Keong Saik Road. ST PHOTOS: TAN HSUEH YUN



It is a dreary day. The skies threaten to weep and everything outside the window is grey. Another day alone at home.

The doorbell rings. I don't often do smart things, but this time is different: I have ordered lunch from Thevar.

Helmed by chef Mano Thevar, the modern Indian restaurant in Keong Saik Road is where I have had some of the best food of my life, with friends who love his food just as much as I do. It travels very well.

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Soya sauce chicken noodles

If you have time on your hands, try making your own soya sauce chicken noodles.

For this recipe, I used four large kampung chicken legs.

The list of ingredients for the ideal version is daunting, but you can make a basic version by omitting the coriander seeds, fennel seeds, Sichuan peppercorns, red yeast rice, dang shen, huai shan and chuan xiong.

3. LISTEN: A virtual concert by an inclusive orchestra



PHOTO: THE PURPLE SYMPHONY/FACEBOOK



The Purple Symphony, an inclusive Singaporean orchestra made up of 15 musicians with and without special needs, have released a music video of themselves performing tango composer Astor Piazzolla's Libertango.

Though their live concerts have been cancelled, the members are still making music together by filming themselves performing in their respective homes.

The virtual performance is the first of a planned series of videos from The Purple Symphony, the rest of which are due to be released in the coming weeks.

4. WATCH: Lives of leading artisans



PHOTO: THE HOUR GLASS



Learn about the lives and works of creatives such as Mr Maximilian Busser, the Swiss founder of independent luxury watch brand MB&F, and award-winning British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye in The Lives Of Artists, a series of short films on nine creatives and artisans.

Presented by watch retailer The Hour Glass as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, the video series will feature other artisans, including Kosovo-born watchmaker Rexhep Rexhepi and American contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, in the coming weeks.

5. COOK: Bak chor mee with instant noodles



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM VISITSINGAPORE/ YOUTUBE



Get tips from television chef and food blogger Sarah Huang Benjamin as she whips up bak chor mee using instant noodles.

The video is the first in a new six-part edutainment series by the Singapore Tourism Board, called Try This At Home: Tips From Singapore.

The series also features sneaker artist Mark Ong and kebaya-making brothers Raymond and Edmond Wong.

