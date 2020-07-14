Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Create paint in the style of van Gogh, read a list of things that can still travel great distances and more

1. CREATE: Paint in the style of van Gogh



Thanks to Tate Kids, British museum Tate's website for young art enthusiasts, anyone can now make art in the style of Dutch master Vincent van Gogh.

You can try out a self-portrait - the site suggests using different colours to project different moods - or colour in the artist's famous Sunflowers painting.

The website also hosts many other family-friendly art activities that include games and quizzes.

Info: Tate Kids website

2. STREAM: Jazz duet



Up-and-coming Singaporean jazz saxophone player Sean Hong Wei plays with one of his mentors, Singapore-based bass player and jazz stalwart Christy Smith.

A familiar face in the local jazz scene, Smith is also an educator at United World College of South East Asia and Lasalle College of the Arts, Singapore.

The pair are performing in a show streamed live from the Esplanade Concourse. The gig is part of the daily performances that make up the arts venue's annual Jazz In July music festival.

Where: Esplanade website When: Tonight, 8pm

3. READ: Singapore's first drive-in cinema



Jurong Drive-in Cinema, Singapore's first such facility, opened for business on July 14, 1971.

Close to 900 cars packed the venue for a screening of 1970 British comedy Doctor In Trouble.

Billed as the largest drive-in in Asia, the cinema from Cathay also included a gallery for 300 people not in cars, a cafeteria and a children's playground.

It closed in 1985 due to poor business.

Info: National Library Board website

30 Days Of Art With NAC: A List Of Things That Can Still Travel Great Distances



VIRUS

We are not used to a calamity that comes from within. A pandemic begins after all inside a body, and within months finds itself throughout the globe within millions of individual bodies. We have experienced an upending of what catastrophe means, not as something necessarily externally wrought, explicitly violent and loud. After all, the streets outside are not on fire, but are quiet.

People are dying, but most of us do not see it. How things have unfurled was not by divine providence, but human action.

MASKS

Months after people first started wearing masks as part of their daily armour against the virus, carelessly discarded masks began appearing on shores thousands of kilometres after a long journey by sea.

