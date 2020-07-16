Stayhome guide for Thursday: Read The Lost Year by Gwee Li Sui, watch Glee to commemorate Naya Rivera and more

1. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: The Lost Year by Gwee Li Sui



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



The months after are pretty routine, boring even. Public spaces, hawker centres and theatres are packed again while, for many, evenings mean window shopping. Cross-border travel resumes fully. People believe that they are returning to the lives they had when what they are trying to reach is a memory to recreate.

No one technically talks about the strange, long year any more. It was an easy topic for a couple of weeks, and, as with all fads, the urgency of the present took over. The new normal brings its own distractions. Besides, common experiences do not tend to make riveting conversations for long.

Years later, Ema will tell her children about the time no one visited anyone during Hari Raya Aidilfitri. It sounds improbable to Haydar, Illiyin and Arianna, almost giggling. "I still dressed up beautifully," Ema adds. "But even the masjids were closed for months. We discovered more than ever how Allah is in our hearts."

2. Easy stuffed crab shells



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



The beauty of this stuffed crab shell recipe is that you can pull it off with store-bought crab claw meat.

You could buy flower crabs, boil them and pick out the meat from the shells, but that requires too much time and work.

Making this dish at home also means you can be generous with the amount of crab meat.

3. TUNE IN: Glee to commemorate Naya Rivera



PHOTO: STARWORLD



American actress Naya Rivera's most memorable role was that of cheerleader Santana Lopez, one of the central characters in hit television musical comedy Glee (2009 to 2015). The show is currently streaming on platforms such as Netflix, iTunes and Amazon.

Rivera's body was found on Monday, five days after she disappeared during a boat trip with her four-year-old son out in Lake Piru, California.

Info: Watch Glee on Netflix, Apple TV and Amazon Prime

4. LOOK BACK: Historic launch of moon-bound Apollo 11



PHOTO: NASA



This day in 1969, the Saturn V rocket launched the Apollo 11 mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This video on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) website gives a close-up view of the rocket launch.

Four days later, two astronauts on board, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, would go down in history as the first men to step foot on the moon. With them was fellow astronaut Michael Collins.

Info: Nasa website

5. PICK UP: Financial tips for a global pandemic



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



What type of insurance is best in the time of Covid-19? Chris Lim, who hosts The Business Times' financial podcast Money Hacks, speaks to the head of bionic financial adviser MoneyOwl, Ms Chuin Ting Weber. They discuss how to manage risks and insurance during the global pandemic in the 75th episode of the podcast series that provides financial tips.

