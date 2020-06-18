Stayhome guide for Thursday: Make thai-style ribs with spicy dip, explore local artists' works online and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Thai-style ribs with spicy dip





A spicy tangy dip made with roasted rice powder goes well with Kraduk Moo Tod, a Thai dish of fried pork ribs. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Your next foodie vacation may not happen for a while, but in the meantime, you can create some of your favourite regional cuisine at home.

Start with Kraduk Moo Tod, a Thai dish of fried pork ribs.

I chose soft bone ribs upon a friend's suggestion. If you wish, you can get the butcher to cut the meat into bite-sized pieces. You can also use spare ribs or prime ribs.

2. EXPLORE: Local artists' works online



Works such as Wiyada (above) by Charmaine Poh and Blooming Nur by Noor Iskander will be displayed at various locations across the civic district. PHOTO: NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL/FACEBOOK



More than 150 home-grown artists will be displaying their works over the next three months in various locations across the civic district.

Titled Streets Of Hope, the collective presentation by local artists will be a colourful sight to behold at sites including St Andrew's Road, Fullerton Road, Esplanade Drive and Stamford Road.

As part of the National Arts Council's initiative under the #SGCultureAnywhere campaign, viewers can catch the collection online through the NAC Facebook page.

3. PLAY: Heritage games



PHOTO: INDIAN HERITAGE CENTRE/FACEBOOK



Hold a family game session of Snakes & Ladders, known as Parama Padam. Make the traditional game board at home with this Do-It-Yourself video guide. The online session is part of the Indian Heritage Centre's series of videos on heritage games and crafts which will be aired this month and next.

Other games and activities on the playlist include the traditional art of Rangoli (above) - a vibrant floor mural traditionally arranged using rice powder dye, beans or seeds - and Pallanguzhi, a mancala (or count and capture) game played with a wooden board and shells. Players use arithmetic skills and strategic thinking to win all the shells on the board.

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: In Between by Kirstin Chen



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The child's whimper seeps through the wall in jagged staccato beats.

"I know, Cookie, I know," the mother says. "Oh, Cookie, I know."

The whimper crescendoes to an ear-splitting howl.

READ MORE HERE