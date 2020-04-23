Stayhome guide for Thursday: Learn to make tau suan, watch Web series on Ramadan and more

1 COVID-19 STAY-HOME GUIDE: Authentic halal Indonesian fare with kick





(Clockwise from top right) Beef Rendang, Ayam Balado Merah and Gulai Siput Sedut. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



In this daily series, Senior Food Correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you.

2. COVID-19 STAY-HOME RECIPE: Easy-to-make tau suan to satisfy sweet tooth





The sticky sweet texture of the tau suan (sweet mung bean soup) goes well with savoury and crispy you tiao. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



At a loss as to what to cook today? Fret not. In this daily series, STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo features nourishing recipes you can whip up during the circuit breaker month.

3. WATCH: WEB SERIES ON RAMADAN





(From far left, in a photo taken before circuit breaker measures were in place) Vlogger Nuseir Yassin, video creator Alyne Tamir, chef Mel Dean and vlogger Agon Hare are some of the people involved in the creation of Stories Of Ramadan. PHOTO: STORIES OF RAMADAN



The holy month of Ramadan begins today for Muslims, but there will be no visits to mosques or social gatherings to break fast due to the circuit breaker measures.

A series of eight videos by popular vlogger Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, will explore the ways people celebrate Ramadan around the world, including how they are doing so given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stories Of Ramadan, which premieres on Facebook Watch at 11am today, examines multiple aspects of Ramadan, from fasting to charitable giving in videos of about four minutes.

One of the episodes features local charity Free Food For All, which distributes halal-certified food and groceries to the less privileged.

Yassin, 28, tells The Straits Times: "Fasting, spirituality, friendship and acts of kindness are part of Ramadan. It is religious, but it is also a cultural event involving family and loved ones."

"It's very beautiful that we can celebrate it," says Yassin, who adds that he will be observing the holy month with his parents, who are in Israel, over video-conferencing platform Zoom, and with his roommates in Singapore.

Info: Nas Daily's Facebook page

4. LEARN: BAKE CAKES IN LOCAL FLAVOURS





PHOTO: SCHOOL OF PERFECT BAKES



Try baking a pandan chiffon cake, gula melaka coconut bun and strawberry shortcake in three free online baking lessons offered by the School of Perfect Bakes.

The courses are led by culinary instructor Diana Gale, who wrote The Domestic Goddess Wannabe Bakes (2018), which features more than 80 baking recipes.

Those who wish to learn more can pay a fee to sign up as a member to access more online classes and be under Gale's direct mentorship. These classes are of various difficulty levels - basic, intermediate, advanced and professional.

Info: Register for free online classes, Cookbook author's recipe for pandan coconut butter cake

