Stayhome guide for Thursday: Learn how to reduce food waste, make pandan-leaf wrapped chicken and more

Tune in to DBS' Facebook page at 6.30pm today and watch former radio DJ Rosalyn Lee, better known as Rozz, and comedians Munah Bagharib and Haresh Tilani compete to reduce food waste by identifying weird vegetables and creating cool recipes from food scraps.

This will then be followed by the latest episode of DBS' award-winning miniseries Sparks Season 2: A Call To Action.

This episode, filmed entirely over video conference, will tackle the topics of food security and food waste, with local theatre practitioner Adrian Pang playing a DBS banker called Chester Teo, and Carl Ng (Point Of Entry, 2010 to 2014) and MasterChef Asia (2015) finalist Lennard Yeong as guest stars.

DBS' Facebook page

Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Pandan-leaf wrapped chicken





Love to cook, but hate to clean up?

This is a dish so irresistibly aromatic, it is worth the hot and greasy mess of deep-frying.

The recipe is straightforward and you can tweak it to your preference.

VISIT: The Natural History Museum in London





While travel is still not an option for many around the world, you can still experience world-class attractions like the Natural History Museum in London, which is offering virtual tours of its exhibits. Learn about Hope, the blue whale suspended from the ceiling in the museum's Hintze Hall, or have Sir David Attenborough's voice in your ear guiding you through the museum's displays.

Natural History Museum's website

30 Days Of Art With NAC: Wordless comic that speaks volumes



Award-winning graphic artist Koh Hong Teng has an eye for detail.

This is on full display in the first page of the e-comic, It's Not The End, which he has created for the 30 Days Of Art series. It is a detailed line drawing depicting vendors and shoppers at a wet market.

As the comic unfolds, more and more panels crowd the pages, documenting the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

