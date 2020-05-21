Stayhome guide for Thursday: Enjoy classic chicken rice with free delivery, share your family's stories and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Classic chicken rice with free delivery



ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Hainanese chicken rice works well for home delivery because the meat tastes best at room temperature. The rice is nicer eaten warm, but is not bad when cool. The problem is finding a good eatery that delivers islandwide and does not cost too much.

Wee Nam Kee, one of my favourite chicken rice eateries, ticks all those boxes. And there is no delivery charge - just a $30 minimum order.

The process is simple. Check out the online menu, send your order through WhatsApp and pay through PayNow.

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Versatile chayote makes for refreshing salad





ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Have you been cooking at home more often?

As most home cooks know, planning what to cook and preparing the food is only part of the challenge. Washing up and mopping an oily floor after dinner can be tedious, especially if you are working from home.

For a healthier vegetable dish that does not require stir-frying, try Chayote Salad.

3. SHARE: YOUR FAMILY'S STORIES



PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



Get your family - from grandparents to extended family members - to share their stories using the Get Curious: My Family's Stories online kit by the National Museum of Singapore.

It covers topics such as food, school, popular culture and festivals, and includes a preparation guide and conversation cards for a fun family bonding session.

Submit your stories by June 1 and stand a chance to be featured in the museum's upcoming exhibition - Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present. The exhibition is held in collaboration with The Straits Times as part of ST's 175th anniversary and will open at the museum in the second half of this year.

Info: #MuseumFromHome: Get Curious!

4. LISTEN: DR SEUSS GETS A HIP-HOP MAKEOVER



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM WES TANK/YOUTUBE



The Dr Seuss children's books, written by the late American author Theodor Seuss Geisel, have never sounded so cool.

Film-maker Wes Tank raps the Dr Seuss stories over American rapper Dr Dre's beats, accompanied by a good dose of drama and animated facial expressions, for a perfect mash-up.

Videos on Tank's YouTube channel feature popular stories such as One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; Cat In The Hat; Fox In Sox; and Green Eggs And Ham.

Info: Tank's YouTube channel

