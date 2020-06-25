Stayhome guide for Thursday: Drink speciality coffee, make egg tofu and more

1. DRINK: Speciality coffee delivered to you



Cafe Cartisan. PHOTO: CAFE CARTISAN



Speciality coffee producers say they are seeing a surge in demand for their cold brews, capsules, drip bags and ground coffee; as well as a spike in capsule subscriptions, which ensure a constant supply of coffee to one's home.

ST food correspondent Eunice Quek checks out brews from brands such as Cafe Cartisan, Bootstrap Beverages and Hook Coffee.

READ MORE HERE

2. LISTEN: A podcast on Mandopop



As one of Singapore's most famous music exports celebrates her 20th anniversary in showbiz, the #PopVultures dive into Stefanie Sun's (centre) music and the factors that went into making her famous. PHOTO: FACEBOOK, YEO SAM JO, JAN LEE



It has been 20 years since homegrown singer Stefanie Sun debuted with her hit single Cloudy Day.

In this Pop Vultures podcast, The Straits Times dives into her music and what made her famous.

What made Sun's first album, Yan Zi (2000), special? Why did her music and image stand out in a sea of new singers?

The podcast addresses these questions and dips into early 2000s Mandopop nostalgia.

READ MORE HERE

3. Comfort Cooking: Egg tofu to jazz up a homecooked meal



Egg Tofu With Crab Meat And Leek goes well with rice. The leek keeps the seafood from overpowering the rest of the dish and adds sweetness to the gravy. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Egg Tofu With Crab Meat And Leek is one of my favourite dishes to jazz up a homecooked meal.

The dish of egg tofu covered in a glistening gravy of crab meat and leek, thickened with an egg white, is appetising and goes perfectly with rice.

Growing up, I remember eating versions of this dish at zichar stalls and Chinese restaurants. I always found dinner a little more exciting when tofu slathered in crab meat gravy was served on a hot plate.

READ MORE HERE

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Memories Are Water Shaped As Stories by Fairoz Ahmad

We will remember what we want to remember and we will forget what we want to forget. No. We will not forget what we want to forget. We shape them to what they need to be. Memories are water shaped as stories.



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Force hits water. Words are displaced. Wet. Some words are drenched. The lazier words float on water, pulled by the wind. Sea birds swoop and peck at them. They let the birds be. These are happy-go-lucky words. These are take-it-easy words. Heavier words sink so deep that it is impossible to decipher what words these are, what memories they are made of. Don't bother, they say. It is too deep. It is too dangerous to go below. Let them be. Tend to the easy ones. Mostly the floating words. These are easy pickings. Then, tend to the ones moist only at the sides. If need be, the drenched ones. That is all. These words, these words, they are okay.

So we scoop up these memories and drink from the wetness of our hands. The water tastes of absence. Some words slip through the valley of our fingers because we are careless. We are thinking of other words. Be gentle. Be present. Even better, let a child scoop them up for you. They are gentler than you. They are always present. They have small fingers. No words can escape.

READ MORE HERE

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO