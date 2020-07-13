Stayhome guide for Monday: Watch a visual dance piece, go behind the scenes in Beauty World and more

1. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Pandemic through a fresh Lens





The choreography for Lens by Sriwana is inspired by the isolation and social distancing demanded by the pandemic and reflects scenes of family squabbles and domestic abuse. PHOTO: SRIWANA



Sriwana, founded in 1950, is one of the oldest performing arts groups in Singapore.

The pandemic is just the latest challenge to this veteran troupe, which began as a keroncong party (a traditional Malay orchestra).

Its president and artistic director Fauziah Hanom Yusof, 58, says the circuit breaker has brought home "the need for us to explore different ways of bringing the arts to the public through digital platforms".

2. CHECK OUT: Behind the scenes in musical Beauty World



PHOTO: ALFRED PHANG



A lot of work goes into a production like home-grown musical Beauty World.

This three-episode video series features interviews with the creative minds behind the 2015 staging of the theatrical hit by writer Michael Chiang and composer Dick Lee.

Hosted by director and educator Jeffrey Tan, the episodes include interviews with talent such as set designer Wong Chee Wai and lighting designer Yo Shao Ann who discuss their creative process and vision for the musical.

3. REVISIT: The best of Glastonbury



Beyonce at Glastonbury 2011. PHOTO: BBC MUSIC/YOUTUBE



With its multiple stages, star-studded line-up and wide variety of genres, Glastonbury in Somerset, England, is often acclaimed as one of the world's finest music festivals.

While this year's edition, which would have been its 50th anniversary, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, music fans can relive some of its finest performances online in the Glastonbury Experience series.

These include those by American R&B star Beyonce in 2011, British singer Adele in 2016 and the late David Bowie in 2000.

4. LOOK BACK: Tabloid Singapore Monitor shuts down



A group of journalists of The Singapore Monitor and The Sunday Monitor, having their last get-together in their newsroom in Delta House. The Sunday Monitor editor Bill Giles puts the last edition to bed. PHOTO: ST FILE



Before social media and the 24/7 news cycle ruled the media landscape, Singapore had afternoon tabloids. One of them was The Singapore Monitor, launched in 1982.

An attempt by local Chinese-language newspapers to venture into the English-language market, it failed to take off and incurred a loss of $26 million.

It put out its last issue 35 years ago on July 13, 1985.

