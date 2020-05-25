Stayhome guide for Monday: Make tasty chicken rendang, watch South-east Asian short films and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Tasty chicken rendang that's not overly rich





ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



There are recipes which I return to because the wonderful flavours remind me of the people who have shared them with me.

Here is a recipe for chicken rendang. It is adapted from a rendang padang recipe from the late Madam Tumiar Simandijuntak, who belonged to the Batak ethnic group.

I had spent one wonderful afternoon in 2012 watching her cook the dish. She had insisted on preparing it from scratch, right down to squeezing the coconut milk by hand.

2. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Ultra-crispy fried chicken





The pieces of thigh and drumstick from Mom’s Touch have juicy and tender meat under the crisp skin. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



I have been catching up on K-dramas to while away the evenings, which has left me with a huge craving for fried chicken.

If you have watched Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020) on Netflix, you will understand what I'm talking about.

I had also been meaning to check out Mom's Touch, a popular fast-food chain from South Korea brought here last year by the No Signboard Group, with the first outlet at Paya Lebar Quarter.

3. WATCH: SOUTH-EAST ASIAN SHORT FILMS





Another Day, Another Time. PHOTO: MORGAN MUSE



Visual arts space Objectifs is putting short films by South-east Asian directors up for rent.

Local titles include Yeo Siew Hua’s The Minotaur, in which a boy uncertain of the afterlife seeks solace in his grandfather’s company; and Ivan Tan’s Another Day, Another Time, in which a boy makes a trip to the countryside to care for his dying grandmother.

Choose from various categories including documentary, animation and comedy shorts. Films cost US$1.50 (S$2.10) to rent for a 72-hour period.

Info: objectifsfilmlibrary.uscreen.io

4. CELEBRATE: HARI RAYA PUASA





CELEBRATE: Hari Raya Puasa - Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin and his mother. PHOTO: MALAY HERITAGE CENTRE/FACEBOOK



Continue Hari Raya Puasa festivities with #OnxOnRayaFest by the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC). The online programme, hosted on MHC’s Facebook page, showcases a line-up of videos featuring the food, art, music and culture of the Malay-Muslim community.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin and his mother introduce the origins of classic cookies such as kuih makmur, which is made from butter, ghee, flour and peanuts, as well as the perennial favourite kuih tart, made with pineapple jam.

Meanwhile, Ms Azrina Tahar, founder of modest fashion label Sufyaa, answers questions on Hari Raya fashion, running a home-grown brand and having President Halimah Yacob wear her designs.

Info: www.facebook.com/malayheritage

