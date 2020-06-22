Stayhome guide for Monday: Listen to podcast on EPL, enjoy savoury fried ribs and more

1. LISTEN: PODCAST ON THE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE





Players from Singapore’s Lion City Sailors Football Academy (above). PHOTO: TAN LI YU



Which teams are likely to join Liverpool, which is sitting at the top of the English Premier League (EPL), in the top four? Find out in this podcast featuring Money FM's Rachel Kelly and Straits Times sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

The EPL resumed last Wednesday after Covid-19 forced it to take a break of more than three months.

The podcast also looks at the newly launched Lion City Sailors Football Academy, which became Singapore's first privatised club in February. The show's presenter Kelly speaks to the academy's general manager Tan Li Yu to find out what sets it apart from other private academies and club youth set-ups in Singapore.

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Savoury fried ribs





For flavourful har cheong (prawn paste) ribs, marinate the meat for four hours. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



For a twist, why not cook har cheong ribs instead of the usual har cheong gai (prawn paste chicken)?

Get a good cut of meat, like prime ribs.

Har cheong is made from fermented shrimp. Shrimp paste is characteristically salty with a strong pungent seafood flavour.

3. GO: ON A VIRTUAL STAR WARS RUN



PHOTO: LUCASFILM



This year is the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. The second film in the Stars Wars series features a memorable twist involving villain Darth Vader and hero Luke Skywalker.

In celebration of the milestone, take part in a virtual run and get trophies inspired by BB-8, Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper.

You can run your own course anywhere outdoors or on a treadmill. Run 5.4km alone or 40km, alone or with someone else, in this run organised by social fitness company LIV3LY. You have until Sept 30 to clock in your distances.

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: On The Other Side by Judith Huang





ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



When all this is over

I will not cry to myself

after seeing your face on my phone

