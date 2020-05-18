Stayhome guide for Monday: Dig into delicious yong taufoo, relive best Olympic moments and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Get your yong taufoo fix with so much more



(Clockwise from left) Bai Nian's yong taufoo set, F Chicken Wings and Pig Trotter.



When I found out last month that Bai Nian Niang Dou Fu had started islandwide delivery, I immediately checked out its Facebook page. But the minimum order was $35, which was too much because I needed just a $5 bowl for dine-in.

But last week, I checked again on a whim and my order of $20.90 was accepted - though you get free delivery if you hit $35.

The menu includes dishes from its offshoots Lin Ji Pig Trotter Rice and Nic & Tom, an eatery in Serangoon Garden Way run by second-generation owners. It was formerly called Fu Er Dai.

READ MORE HERE

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Bubur cha cha with pumpkin





ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Try making your own bubur cha cha with a naturally sweet twist.

My mother told me about an interesting variation of it that one of my late father's customers made with pumpkin, sweet potato and yam.

Pumpkin adds a bright orange to the medley of ingredients.

READ MORE HERE

3. RELIVE: Best Olympic moments





RELIVE: Best Olympic momentsPHOTO: REUTERS



Even though the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed an entire year, here is your chance for an early start at getting in the mood for the world's biggest sports event.

The official Olympics YouTube channel has uploaded full replays of some of the best moments from the games, including the 1992 debut of the United States' basketball "Dream Team" powered by Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley, as well as Nigeria's 3-2 upset of Argentina in the 1996 football final.

Info: Full replays playlist on YouTube

4. PLAY: Group games with friends



PHOTO: NETGAMES.IO



Gather your friends for games night on Netgames.io. It offers online versions of group card games such as Codenames and One Night Ultimate Werewolf.

Get everyone on video chat, then go to the website and start a game. Share the gameroom code with your friends.

For Codenames, two teams have a "spymaster" each to give one-word clues which can point to multiple words on the board. The goal is to be the first team to guess all the words correctly, and avoid guessing the other team's words.

Each player is assigned a role for One Night Ultimate Werewolf and the goal is to find out who the werewolf is.

Info: Netgames.io

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO