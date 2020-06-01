Stayhome guide for Monday: Cook ram-don for an instant perk-me-up, document Covid-19 in S'pore and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Ram-don for an instant perk-me-up?



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Tired of the same old instant noodles?

Try whipping up a Korean instant noodle dish of ram-don, popularised by the Oscar-winning South Korean movie Parasite (2019).

The name of the dish is coined by the Seoul-based American film scholar Darcy Paquet, who wrote the movie's English subtitles and had found it difficult to translate the dish's Korean name, Jjapaguri.

2. CONTRIBUTE: Document Covid-19



Mdm Ng Swang Wui (left) sews reusable masks for her great-grandchildren. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF JEAN TOH



Here is a way to help future generations understand the impact of Covid-19 on daily life in Singapore.

The National Library Board and National Museum of Singapore have launched Documenting Covid-19 In Singapore - a call for people to contribute materials that document their experience of the pandemic here.

Whether it is photos of the evolution of your work-from-home desk or collages of the dishes you have made over the circuit breaker period, individuals, communities and organisations are encouraged to make submissions.

Among the entries submitted so far is that of 87-year-old Madam Ng Swang Wui, who has been keeping busy sewing reusable face masks for her great-grandchildren, that come with complementary bags.

Go to: Documenting Covid-19 In Singapore (for videos, audio recordings, photographs, flyers, posters, blogs, journals and diaries) or Collecting Contemporary Singapore (for images of objects and accompanying stories, such as hand-made posters or signs, hand-sewn masks and artwork)

3. RELIVE: Highlights from Champions League



Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard (holding the trophy) and his jubilant teammates on May 25, 2005, at the end of the Uefa Champions League football final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, where Liverpool beat AC Milan in dramatic fashion. PHOTO: AFP



The Champions League final did not take place as scheduled on May 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but you can still enjoy the highlights of some of the most memorable finals in the history of the European football competition.

Be it Manchester United's comeback win in stoppage time against Bayern Munich in 1999, or the "Miracle of Istanbul" which saw Liverpool overturn a 3-0 deficit against AC Milan in 2005, these dramatic matches still enthral football fans globally.

Info: UCL finals flashback on YouTube

4. COOK: Curry puffs at home





Learn to make authentic local food items such as curry puffs, Hainanese kaya and mee hoon kueh (hand-pulled noodles) with hands-on, online cooking classes by cooking school Food Playground. PHOTO: FOOD PLAYGROUND





Learn to make authentic local food items such as curry puffs, Hainanese kaya and mee hoon kueh (hand-pulled noodles) with hands-on, online cooking classes by cooking school Food Playground.

Buy your own ingredients and follow the 90-minute classes - typically conducted over Zoom - which cost $35 nett a participant.

Home cooks of various skill levels can sign up for the classes, which range in size from two to eight participants.

Food Playground has also launched new online classes for three new dishes - nasi lemak with sambal prawns, claypot chicken rice and fried Hokkien mee - that will start on June 15 ($45 nett).

Info: Food Playground website

