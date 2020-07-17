Stayhome guide for Friday: Watch L'Arietta's A Singapore Trilogy, cook health-giving soup and more

1. Days Of Art With NAC: Laksa, kopi and shopping rolled into one

Kopi, laksa and window shopping are quintessentially Singaporean pursuits. So it is no surprise that they are celebrated in chamber opera company L'arietta's A Singapore Trilogy.

L'arietta's co-founder and artistic director Akiko Otao, 36, says: "When this is all over, we want to get out of the house to dine-in at our favourite places, mourn for the loss of our loved ones properly and do some window shopping."

The home-grown company commissioned the chamber opera series from the National Arts Council Young Artist Award winner, Dr Chen Zhangyi, over a period of five years.

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Health-giving soup



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Food and nutrition play a big role in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). Supplementing the diet with tonics is part of taking care of one's health and well-being.

The Nutritious Beauty Soup, called Zi Yin Yang Yan Tang in Chinese, aims to regulate the body's internal heat.

Chinese physician Cheong Chin Siong, 45, says in Mandarin: "Those who do not get sufficient sleep and lead stressful lives can have excessive internal heat in their bodies."

3. LOOK BACK: Youth Festival makes its debut



A ceremony to launch Singapore’s inaugural Youth Festival took place at Jalan Besar Stadium on this day in 1967.



According to a Straits Times report, about 8,000 students were involved.

More than half of them took part in a march-past before Singapore's first President, Mr Yusof Ishak. The rest put on a show (above) that included cultural and gymnastic performances.

4. EXPERIENCE: Storytellers bring tales to life online



StoryFest goes virtual this year.



The fourth edition of annual storytelling festival StoryFest goes virtual this year.

Watch videos of home-grown storytellers telling a wide variety of tales, ranging from local lore The Attack Of The Swordfish to well-loved classics such as The Tale Of Peter Rabbit and The Little Red Hen.

The festival, co-presented by The Storytelling Centre Limited and The Arts House, runs from today to July 27.

5. LEARN: Teach children how to handle emotions



PHOTO: SESAME STREET/YOUTUBE



The characters from Sesame Street are teaching kids mindfulness techniques as a way to manage feelings such as stress and anxiety through the Sesame Street Monster Meditation video series.

In the first episode, Cookie Monster (above) learns how to use his five senses to develop patience as he waits for his cookies to bake.

In another episode, Elmo discovers a game that helps him feel better when things do not go his way.

