Stayhome guide for Friday: Listen to jazz, cook crispy chewy oyster omelette and more

LISTEN: JAZZ IN JULY



PHOTO: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY/YOUTUBE



Take some time to destress with music as the Esplanade, which is still not open to audiences, presents live performances of its Jazz In July programme.

Artists play at the Esplanade Concourse to audiences watching at home every day until July 31.

The performances will be live-streamed on the Esplanade’s Facebook page and on the Esplanade Offstage page. Each performance will be available for viewing for one day.

TRY: SCIENCE EXPERIMENTS



PHOTO: DNA LEARNING LAB - SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK



Enjoy the long Polling Day weekend with your children by doing kid-friendly science experiments.

The Science Centre Singapore has been uploading bite-size, educational videos, mostly of experiments that are easy to try at home, in a series titled Science O’Clock on Facebook every Wednesday.

The latest episode is an exercise to extract DNA from strawberries with dishwashing liquid and alcohol.

These experiments, with the hashtag #stayathomescience, are a fun, stress-free way to squeeze in some science revision.

Info: Watch it at bit.ly/2ClTiS0

WATCH: HONG KONG POLICE DRAMA



PHOTO: VIU



White War, a new Hong Kong police drama which premiered yesterday on Viu, has an A-list cast of Hong Kong television names.

Actors Bosco Wong, Ron Ng and Kenny Kwan play three buddies who join the police force together in a bid to hunt down drug lords. But when one of them turns to the dark side after going undercover, the drug war intensifies and their brotherhood is put to the test.

Info: Available on Viu with new episodes every Thursday

Crispy chewy oyster omelette



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Fry up this hawker favourite at home with as many ingredients as you like.

The joy of cooking oyster omelette, popularly known as orh luak in Teochew or orh jian in Hokkien, is that you get to decide exactly how many of those juicy plump oysters are going into the sizzling pan.

It is best to cook this dish with a flat pan, to match the large flat cast-iron pans used by hawkers.

READ MORE HERE

Dancing around the ideas of viewership





PHOTO: P7:1SMA



For contemporary dance company P7:1SMA, the commission for the National Arts Council and The Straits Times' 30 Days Of Art series offered a chance to put into practice some ideas the group had been discussing.

Norhaizad Adam, 32, the company's founder and artistic director, says: "At present, our associate artists are having discussions about performance-making in times of crisis with Ming Poon, a Berlin-based choreographer who was born in Singapore.

"This project reminds me of our discussion on the fate of theatre, a physical infrastructure and the economy of it."

READ MORE HERE