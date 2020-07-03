Stayhome guide for Friday: Do yoga and storytelling with kids, whip up tasty, hearty mee suah and more

1. DO: YOGA FOR KIDS



British yoga teacher Jaime Amor (above) combines storytelling and adventures with yoga. PHOTO: COSMIC KIDS/FACEBOOK



British yoga teacher Jaime Amor combines storytelling and adventures with yoga, and her YouTube channel has gained plenty of traction with children and adults staying home during the pandemic.

Some of her yoga adventures are inspired by popular movies such as Frozen (2013), Minions (2015) and the Star Wars series.

Info: Cosmic Kids Yoga YouTube channel

2. LOOK BACK: 25TH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL KICKS OFF



Taiwanese actresses Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia (left) and Lin Feng-chiao. PHOTO: ST FILE



It was a star-studded affair at the opening ceremony of the 25th Asian Film Festival, which took place on this day in 1979.

More than 200 stars graced the event at the Singapore Conference Hall in their finest evening wear and traditional costumes.

All eyes were on Taiwanese actresses Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia and Lin Feng-chiao as well as Indonesian actress Christine Hakim.

Info: Article on 25th Asian Film Festival

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO

3. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Tasty, hearty mee suah



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Warm the cockles of your loved ones' hearts with a steaming hot bowl of oyster mee suah (wheat vermicelli).

Those who are not fans of raw oysters may find the molluscs more palatable here as they will be cooked.

For the mee suah, it is important to boil it separately and not cook it with the gravy. Another tip I picked up from my late maternal grandmother is to fill a third of the serving bowl with hot gravy and add the cooked mee suah before topping it off with more gravy.

READ MORE HERE

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Songs of uncertainty, loss and yearning



(From left) Soprano Teng Xiang Ting, Opera People co-founder and tenor Jonathan Tay and pianist Beatrice Lin. PHOTO: THE OPERA PEOPLE



Songs spanning the 18th to the 20th centuries are The Opera People's picks for music that resonates during the pandemic.

Its programme for the National Arts Council and The Straits Times' 30 Days Of Art series is titled To Our Distant Beloveds.

The company's co-founder, tenor Jonathan Tay, 35, chose songs from the Italian repertoire "because of the passion in the writing and music".

READ MORE HERE