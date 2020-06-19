Stayhome guide for Friday: Discover local heritage online, make dipping sauces for hotpot and more

1. DISCOVER: LOCAL HERITAGE ONLINE



A festival highlight is Pasir Ris Rise And Shine, a five-part mini-series which tells stories set in the neighbourhood. PHOTO: ACT 3 INTERNATIONAL



The Singapore Heritage Festival's first digital edition kicks off today.

Organised by the National Heritage Board, the festival will offer more than 80 online programmes instead of the mix of site visits, live theatrical experiences and workshops that have drawn increasing interest and participants over the years.

Viewers can head to the festival website to find out lesser-known stories about familiar neighbourhoods such as that of Tanjong Pagar and Kallang.

A festival highlight is Pasir Ris Rise And Shine, a five-part mini-series which tells stories set in the neighbourhood.

Stories include Of Pots And Pans, which follows two boys and two girls on a long journey to the coast for a camping trip; and Tapping For Toddy, which reveals why coconut trees are called Pokok Seribu Guna (the tree of 1,000 uses) by villagers who use them to make everything from attap houses to alcohol.

Info: Go to str.sg/JWxC

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Dipping sauces for hotpot



(Clockwise from left) Sesame Dip, Spicy Seafood Dip and Spicy Savoury Dip. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Now that Singapore is into phase two and you can finally meet loved ones, a cosy hotpot meal at home could be just the thing for a post-circuit breaker reunion.

Here are recipes for three fuss-free, restaurant-worthy dips to go with your hotpot.

The non-spicy sesame dip is suitable for those who cannot take heat or who want a mild sauce to temper their mala spicy hotpot.

READ MORE HERE

3. SUPPORT: YOUNG UP-AND-COMING MUSICIANS SINGING FROM HOME



*Scape, a non-profit group that promotes youth development, runs an eBusking series to provide a platform to young buskers. PHOTO: *SCAPE/FACEBOOK



*Scape, a non-profit group that promotes youth development, runs an eBusking series to provide a platform to young buskers.

Viewers can watch performances screened through *Scape's Facebook and Twitch channels every Saturday.

Info: Go to str.sg/JWxV

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: With Autumn come calm and new beginnings



To create the Autumn video, the musicians recorded their parts and sent them to one another to practise and follow. PHOTO: SIONG LENG MUSICAL ASSOCIATION



Music is all about keeping in time. A lag of even just a second strikes the wrong note.

This was the challenge facing the musicians of the Siong Leng Musical Association when they took on the task of producing a work for the National Arts Council and The Straits Times' 30 Days Of Art series.

The association's general manager and principal artist Seow Ming Xian, 27, says: "Rehearsing through video conferencing was not easy for our artists as there were delays in the sound and visuals. But we made it work by having our artists record their parts and send them to one another to practise and follow."

READ MORE HERE