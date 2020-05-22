Stayhome guide for Friday: Assemble a tasty bowl of assam laksa, get the kids to complete an online quiz and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Assemble a tasty bowl of assam laksa



ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Over the past week, many of my friends have been raving on Instagram about the assam laksa from a stall in People's Park Centre.

I have not heard of Super Star Original Famous Penang Laksa before, but the photos of the dish were tantalising.

At $10 for delivery (based on the taxi fare), it was not cheap. But it was the biggest bowl of assam laksa I have eaten, with a generous amount of noodles, fish and garnishes.

READ MORE HERE

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Chewy muah chee with two toppings



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



What does homemade muah chee (glutinous rice balls) have that store-bought ones do not?

The extra sweet taste of satisfaction money cannot buy. Heap on the toppings, and add or reduce the amount of sugar, to suit your taste.

There are two ways you can cook the batter - the traditional method is to steam while the alternative is to fry. Either way, it is not going to be tasty if you skip the shallot oil, which helps turn the otherwise tasteless mass of cooked batter into a smooth, glistening ball of goodness.

READ MORE HERE

3. DISCOVER: KIDS' NATURAL TALENT



PHOTO: UOB



Get the kids to complete an online quiz which determines their natural talents or "Smarts" - Body Smart, Logic Smart, Music Smart, Nature Smart, People Smart, Picture Smart, Self Smart or Word Smart. These are drawn from the Multiple Intelligences Development Scales (Midas) aptitude assessment tool.

Then, they can work on different task sheets - some are good for solo play while others encourage family participation.

The sheets can be downloaded from the Nickelodeon Academy of Smarts website. It is a free online activity-driven platform based on the UOB Kidsmart Programme.

Info: nickelodeonasia.com/academyofsmarts

4. WATCH: LONELY PLANET TV



PHOTO: LONELY PLANET



Travel from the comfort of your home with Lonely Planet TV, launched by digital travel media company Lonely Planet - best known for its travel guidebooks.

The platform, which offers more than 350 episodes of travel shows, is free until June 1. Shows include Globe Trekker, Planet Food and Treks In A Wild World.

There is also Lonely Planet At Home, a range of free PDF e-books available in three categories: Kids, Recipes and Well-being. It features fun activities for children, recipes from various cuisines as well as exercise options.

Info: tv.lonelyplanet.com

5. LOOK BACK: OPENING OF CAPITOL THEATRE



PHOTO: LONELY PLANET



Capitol Theatre, located at the junction of North Bridge Road and Stamford Road, opened in 1930 on this day. It was considered one of the finest cinemas of that era and could accommodate at least 1,600 people.

In 1987, the theatre was acquired by the Government for conservation and its last film was screened in 1998.

After a 17-year hiatus and four-year renovation, the theatre officially reopened on May 22, 2015, with the performance of Singapura: The Musical.

Info: str.sg/JAHM

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO