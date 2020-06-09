Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Join ChildAid choir, make sardine foldovers and more

1. JOIN: THE CHILDAID CHOIR



PHOTO: ST FILE



The annual ChildAid charity concert is moving into the virtual world this year because of Covid-19.

Titled ChildAid2020 - Virtually Yours, this year's 45-minute virtual concert will be streamed online on The Straits Times and The Business Times' websites, as well as their Facebook pages and YouTube channels, on July 15 at 8pm.

It will feature some of the biggest names in music, such as jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro and singer-producer Jasmine Sokko.

The show also promises viewers a leading-edge, 360-degree immersive video experience.

You can be part of a 200-strong choir to sing the ChildAid theme song, A World To Imagine, in this year's show.

Whether you are a soprano, alto, tenor or bass, simply record a video of yourself singing the song and submit it here by June 15.

You can also donate to ChildAid and all donations of $20 and above qualify for 2½ times tax deduction.

The event raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

This year's concert will also mark two milestones - The Straits Times' 175th anniversary and STSPMF's 20th anniversary.

2. DO: FUN ACTIVITIES AT AN ONLINE KIDS' FESTIVAL



PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE



The National Gallery Singapore's biennial children's festival Small Big Dreamers returns for its second edition with a digital twist. Known as #SmallBigDreamersAtHome, the festival offers a series of activities for families and kids while they spend more time at home to stay safe.

The activities, which include games, colouring and creating one's own digital still-life painting, are inspired by the art of five Singapore and South-east Asian artists, such as Tropical Fruits (1969) by Singaporean artist Georgette Chen.

The festival runs until March 28 next year and is targeted at children aged six to 12.

Info: Dream up art in online kids' fest

3. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Our Gardens, Our Homes by Christine Chia



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



When this is over, gardening will become sexy again. It's always been sensuous, but now, it's necessary. Sunlight and fresh air are natural disinfectants and in the schools of tomorrow, I imagine gardening co-curricular clubs will gradually supplant choirs, unless choirs can still perform when each member is distanced 7m from one another, as that's the viral radius of a sneeze.

Some of our brightest minds will set up agri-businesses instead of working for banks or hedge funds.

Instead of working 70-hour weeks in carbon-guzzling skyscrapers, our bright young things will work under the open sky and, sometimes, in greenhouses, getting fit without going to the gym.

READ MORE HERE

4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Sardine snacks to have and to fold



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Want a tasty snack that requires minimal effort? Make your own sardine foldovers and get that homemade taste minus the hassle.

Unless you have a lot of time or find messing about with pastry therapeutic and fun, frozen puff pastry is a fine solution.

I use Pampas Puff Pastry, which comes in a pack of 10 sheets for $7.70 (from redmanshop.com).

READ MORE HERE