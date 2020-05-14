Stay-home guide for Thursday: Zichar dishes that travel well, stream musical from Wild Rice and more

1. COVID-19 STAY-HOME GUIDE: Zichar dishes that travel well



My favourite zichar eatery is Kok Sen in Keong Saik Road. But I hardly dine there because it is so popular that chances are I wouldn't be able to get a table at dinnertime.

That is no longer a consideration because the food now comes to your doorstep. And ordering is a snap through WhatsApp.

The reply comes quickly with photos of the menu and, after totalling up my order, instructions on payment through PayNow.

2 COVID-19 STAY-HOME RECIPE: BUBUR PULUT HITAM



Dessert shops were allowed to reopen on Tuesday, but you can still whip up some simple sweet treats at home.

Try making bubur pulut hitam - a black sticky rice dessert that requires only six ingredients.

The main ingredient is unpolished, short-grain glutinous rice of a dark purple hue which should be washed and rinsed thoroughly. Some housewives tell me they soak the rice before cooking.

3. STREAM: AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL FROM WILD RICE



Local theatre company Wild Rice has uploaded its production, Monkey Goes West on YouTube. The funny, heartwarming musical reimagines the Chinese fantasy classic Journey To The West in Singapore.

The show, which won Production of the Year at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards in 2015, will be on Wild Rice's YouTube page until May 22, 3pm.

At 9pm tonight on the same channel, join the show's creative team - including playwright Alfian Sa'at and director Sebastian Tan - for a live panel discussion on the ins and outs of the production process.

The company's production of Emily Of Emerald Hill will also stream from tomorrow until Sunday night.

Watch it here: str.sg/JAiv

4. LISTEN: FICTIONAL TRUE-CRIME PODCAST



A fictional true-crime podcast may sound contradictory, but The Angel Of Vine is a scripted fictional account of a murder mystery told in the style of a modern true-crime podcast.

The series follows a present-day detective who discovers audiotapes that belonged to a 1950s private eye who unravelled one of Hollywood's greatest unsolved murders.

The first season, released in late 2018, features star power, with actors like Joe Manganiello (above) and Alfred Molina lending their voices.

A second season is slated to premiere this year.

Listen to it here: spoti.fi/3fMQU5J

5. VISIT: HISTORIC EGYPTIAN TOMB



Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has made available virtual tours of its historic sites in a bid to satisfy the wanderlust of those stuck at home.

Visit, for example, the tomb of Meresankh III, who lived more than 4,000 years ago.

She was the granddaughter of King Khufu, builder of the Great Pyramid.

Carved and painted scenes of her with her royal family, servants and more have been preserved in her rock-cut chapel. Go to: egymonuments.gov.eg/en/news/a-vr-for-tomb-of-queen-meresankh-iii

