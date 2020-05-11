Stay-home guide for Monday: Order burger, bubble tea combos, watch free documentaries on YouTube and more

1 COVID-19 STAY-HOME GUIDE: Burger, bubble tea combos from $9.90

Looking for cheap and good food for this column has not been easy.

Most hawkers deliver to only addresses nearby. Those that go islandwide usually require high minimum orders or charge a lot for delivery.

And for restaurants, finding a meal for under $20 means hours of trawling through menus.

2 COVID-19 STAY-HOME RECIPE: Tasty Thai-style sea bass



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



For another quick trip to Thailand at your dinner table, try this dish of Thai-style steamed sea bass.

In Thai, pla is fish and kapong refers to the Asian sea bass, which is a popular choice for this dish.

Fishmongers refer to this fish as gim mak lor - the Hokkien name for sea bass.

3 WATCH: FREE DOCUMENTARIES ON YOUTUBE MADE AVAILABLE BY NETFLIX



PHOTO: NETFLIX



The streaming giant, which previously allowed teachers to screen its educational documentaries in schools, has put them on YouTube now that schools are closed and children are at home.

The documentaries on the Netflix US YouTube channel include nature series Our Planet and films like Period. End Of Sentence, which looks at efforts to dispel the stigma surrounding menstruation in India.

Info: Educational Documentaries on Netflix

4 WATCH: ASIA RISING FOREVER GLOBAL CONCERT



PHOTO: DANIEL.K.HERE/ INSTAGRAM



If you missed the global online concert of Asian artists last Thursday, you can still watch it on Twitter.

The event, lasting over five hours, features K-pop artists like Kang Daniel, a former member of South Korean boy band Wanna One, and K-pop indie band Hyukoh as well as rising Taiwanese talent 9m88.

Info: Twitter event

5 DO: THE STRAITS TIMES VIDEO TEAM'S #STAYHOME HACKS FOR KIDS



PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/YOUTUBE



To keep children engaged with activities during the ongoing school holidays, turn mealtimes into family fun.

You can make a peacock out of fruits like pear, grapes and blueberries or an easy do-it-yourself pizza using burger buns.

Or satisfy the family's sweet tooth with fail-safe Nutella popsicles.

Info: #StayHome Hacks for Kids

