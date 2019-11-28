Stars help turn Airbnb into a luxury brand

NEW YORK • For one week in the summer of 2015, consumers of celebrity gossip news could not escape Mariah Carey's trip to Malibu, California. Her stay at an Airbnb lodging, which she chronicled on Instagram, was covered by the media.

But the pop star did not just happen to see the listing idly scrolling through the app.

Carey was a test run of what would become a wildly successful celebrity marketing campaign for a start-up. Airbnb covered the cost of the Malibu stay and it was just the beginning.

It went on to provide free lodging for top names such as singers Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

All the company asked for was that, if they had a good time, they considered posting about it online.

Today, influencer marketing has attracted scrutiny from regulators as influencers and celebrities blur the lines of content and advertising.

Before a company can get a star to endorse its product, it has to get an introduction. In the early days, Airbnb did not have the budget.

Talent agencies that might broker a sponsorship deal were prohibitively expensive.

Mr Brian Chesky, Airbnb's chief executive officer, offered an unconventional idea. There was a man in Las Vegas who ran a nightclub packed with celebrities - he hosted their parties and they might just listen to his recommendations about a house-rental app.

Mr Chesky was talking about Mr Jeff Beacher, whose friendship with Carey was well-documented.

He made the introductions and, after her first stay in 2015, she tapped Airbnb a few months later.

The following year, she stayed with Airbnb in a mansion during an Aspen getaway.

Airbnb hired Mr Beacher as an "entertainment relations consultant".

Unlike the influencer marketing that has become standard today, no financial contracts were drawn and no money changed hands - unless you count the cost of the rental.

Soon, Airbnb was racking up celebrity appearances. It housed beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in a 23-bedroom complex in Turks and Caicos. It put up singer Britney Spears in a Malibu villa for Valentine's Day.

In 2016, less than a year into Mr Beacher's consulting contract, the start-up scored a coup.

After playing to more than 115 million people at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Beyonce retired to an opulent mansion in Los Altos Hills, California.

She posted a photo of herself on Facebook, sitting near a sleek outdoor fireplace at night, writing: "It was a super weekend Airbnb."

The following year, Lady Gaga posted a picture of herself in a different opulent mansion after her 2017 Super Bowl performance. She wrote: "Thank you @airbnb for the gorgeous home in Houston."

In its work with celebrities, Airbnb said it was careful not to run afoul of regulators.

Still, particularly in the early days, some celebrity posts about their Airbnb stays occupied a grey area.

In 2016, Truth In Advertising, a consumer advocacy group, sent a letter to members of the Kardashian and Jenner family complaining of "a multitude of posts" about shoes, food and other products that did not clearly disclose commercial relationships, prompting the family to revise many of them.

In one, where Kylie Jenner stood statuesquely in a bathing suit above a sun-soaked pool, the text changed from "Thanks for the birthday home, @airbnb" to "Thanks for the gift of a lovely birthday home, @airbnb".

Lady Gaga similarly edited her original Super Bowl post to clarify that the Airbnb home was a "gift".

And after reporters asked if Beyonce's Super Bowl post was sponsored, she deleted it.

More recently, as the regulators have updated guidelines on what disclosures are required, celebrities' simple thank-yous to Airbnb have generally been replaced with more explicit language, like a caption in a post from Bieber, which reads: "Thanks for hooking me up, @airbnb."

