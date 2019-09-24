ST subscribers have chance to win a wine-and-dine adventure for two to Margaret River in Australia

SINGAPORE - Home to more than a fifth of Australia's premium wines and finest produce, Margaret River truly presents the cream of the crop to its visitors.

This year, one lucky Straits Times subscriber will get the opportunity to taste the best of what the town has to offer during the Western Australia Gourmet Escape festival from Nov 15 to 18.

The hub of this culinary extravaganza is the Gourmet Village nestled in the beautiful Leeuwin Estate Winery.

There, visitors will be invited to sample artisan dishes from more than 150 local producers and wineries, try whipping up fresh plates of gnocchi or ricotta during cooking workshops, and be inspired by the culinary prowess of world-class celebrity chefs.

Succeeding the likes of Curtis Stone and Nigella Lawson, this year's showcase of culinary talent will feature distinguished chefs such as Momofuku's David Chang and triple Michelin-star winner Marco Pierre White.

The winner can also look forward to a gourmet barbecue feast hosted by renowned Australian wood-oven chefs, exquisite dining experiences at a variety of pop-up restaurants and bars, as well as beach parties promising panoramic views of sunsets.

There will also be an exciting line-up of live music, from Aussie alt-rock favourites The Rubens to kids' entertainer Justine Clarke, all set against the majestic backdrop of the Indian Ocean and Margaret River's pristine beaches.

The winner will receive a four-day package for two worth $10, 000, which includes two return economy flights from Singapore to Perth on Singapore Airlines, three nights' accommodation at four-star hotel Stay Margaret River and tickets to three of the festival's events.

The package also includes exclusive access to the Singapore Airlines Escape Garden, a specially designated lounge in the Gourmet Village for visitors to wind down with a selection of fine wines, compliments from the airline's bar.

To participate in the contest for a Margaret River getaway:

·Download the SPH rewards app

·Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section

·Press the 'join' button and answer this question:

In under 50 words, tell us why you deserve a trip to Australia to enjoy the once-in-a-life·time dining experiences.