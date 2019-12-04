ST subscribers enjoy yummy festive fare at Osia Steak and Seafood Grill

Twelve Straits Times subscribers and their guests were treated to a festive feast at Osia Steak and Seafood Grill on Monday night.

They were among the first to sample Osia's new festive sharing menu, which is available at the restaurant in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) till Dec 23.

The menu includes four courses of premium cold cuts, seafood and grilled meats, as well as its speciality Valrhona chocolate soup.

Helmed by Australian celebrity chef Scott Webster, Osia prides itself on sourcing premium ingredients directly from Australia.

The seafood platter, for example, includes wild-caught Skull Island king prawns from the waters surrounding Brisbane as well as cuts of Fremantle octopus.

Meat in the restaurant is cooked in a gas-powered stone hearth oven before being grilled over lava stone and delicately seasoned with Australian bush spices such as quandong and lemon myrtle.

"We hope guests can enjoy the sharing platters as they gather with friends and family to celebrate the festivities," says chef Danny Fong, 35.

The atmosphere at Monday's dinner was friendly and relaxed as guests interacted with one another and their host, ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, over the hearty meal.

When the charcuterie plate was served, 63-year-old Edward Yeo exclaimed: "This is my dream come true."

He added that his vision of the perfect Christmas dinner has always featured a variety of meats arranged on a wooden cutting board just like the one in Osia.

Mr Yeo, who used to work in the finance industry but is now retired, has been an ST subscriber for around 40 years and frequently participates in subscriber contests that promise dining or travel experiences.

Many guests also praised the pasture-fed lamb rack for being "perfectly cooked through" and having no trace of the gamey smell that sometimes puts people off.

When asked what her favourite dish of the night was, housewife Mary Koh, 64, lifted her bowl of Valrhona chocolate soup and asked: "Can you see how I'm scraping all this chocolate off?"

The dessert had just the right amount of sugar and richness, she added.

The dinner for each pair at Osia Steak and Seafood Grill was worth $330 and was sponsored by RWS as part of the ST+ news with benefits programme.