ST Scroll Back on Miss Universe Singapore costume: From long dresses to Nasi Lemak and Tuk Tuk outfits

When North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump met in Singapore earlier this year, some marked the historic meeting with various merchandise, including summit-themed T-shirts.

Now, almost half a year on, another outfit commemorating the summit has appeared - and it’s causing quite a stir online.

This outfit is the one which Miss Universe Singapore 2018 Zahra Khanum will wear next month, when she appears on stage in Bangkok for the Miss Universe parade of national costumes.

It is designed by Mr Moe Kasim, the brains behind Miss Universe Singapore 2017’s Supertree-inspired costume and Miss Universe Singapore 2016's costume, which featured influences from Peranakan culture.

Miss Khanum’s outfit features 3m-long white dove wings, a peace symbol incorporated into the bodice and an electric blue skirt emblazoned with a digital print of a handshake over the Singapore skyline.

Mr Kasim and Miss Khanum see it as a playful take on the stereotypical wish for “world peace” associated with beauty pageant contestants.

But netizens have panned it, calling it “embarrassing” and “gaudy”.

Love it or hate it, this year’s eye-catching design is just the latest in a trend of increasingly unconventional national costumes at beauty pageants.

Pageant contestants weren’t always dressing up as Nasi Lemak and baskets of baguettes, however.

“The most beautiful girl on the planet”

Early beauty pageants were a much simpler affair. Though no one really knows when the first-ever beauty pageant was, the History Channel places the date of the first modern beauty contest on Sept 19, 1888.

Held in Belgium, advertisements were put out in newspapers announcing that “the most beautiful girl on the planet” was to be selected. And girls were encouraged to submit photographs of themselves.

Contestants supposedly wore long dresses, and were kept out of the public eye in closed carriages.

The winner, Miss Marthe Soucaret, had only her face - not her entire figure - featured on the cover of a magazine.

“The most beautiful bathing girl in America”



Contestants in a “Inner-City Beauty contest” held in 1921. PHOTO: MISS AMERICA



Other countries soon got wind of the Belgian beauty pageant concept, and began to host their own contests. In 1921, the first-ever Miss America contest was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, US.

Contestants wore stylish afternoon attire which reflected the fashions of the time, mostly consisting of closed-toe shoes, dresses and skirts that fell below the knee.



Miss Margaret Gorman, winner of the first Miss America beauty pageant, wore a simple chiffon dress. PHOTO: MISS AMERICA



This event supposedly featured a swimsuit contest component as well but, since wearing a swimsuit in public was still controversial, a week of elaborate festivities which included motor races and choir performances were held to draw attention away from it.

According to the Miss America organisation, the winner, Miss Margaret Gorman, was given the odd-sounding title of “The most beautiful bathing girl in America”.

Moving with the times - one-piece swimsuit makes an entry

From then on, contestants’ outfits followed what was typically in fashion at the time.

One-piece swimsuits were a common feature in these events, as were long evening gowns.

The contests and fashion were still mainly simple local affairs, however.

An “international” component was introduced in 1926 during the short-lived International Pageant of Pulchritude. Although a few contestants from outside of the US competed in this beauty pageant, their costumes did not deviate much from their American counterparts at the time.

The National Costume Award

The International Pageant of Pulchritude paved the way for a more global flavour in beauty pageants and fashion, which eventually culminated in the Miss Universe contest.

A film narration of the 1955 Miss Universe contest described the contestants as being “from countries all over the world: Europe, South America, the Middle East and the Orient”.

To add to the cosmopolitan atmosphere of the pageant, contestants appeared in their national costumes. A commentator in the same film described them as “a captivating sight, dressed in the costumes of their native lands”.

At first, the costumes were simple traditional dresses worn to reflect the diversity of cultures the contestants came from, and were not a part of the actual competition.

In 1962, however, the first Best National Costume Award was given out.

Miss England 1962 Kim Carlton won the award while dressed in a miniature version of a “Beefeater” outfit, traditionally worn by the ceremonial guardians of the Tower of London.

Creativity, controversy and causes

From then on, as the competition stiffened and contestants struggled to capture the attention of the judges, national costumes became more elaborate and eye-catching.

100,000

The number of hand-sewn Swarovski crystals in Miss Universe Malaysia 2016's national costume, which was inspired by the iconic Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

25

Miss Universe Singapore 2017’s Supertree-inspired costume featured 25m of LED lights that would change colour as she walked.

22

Asia leads the pack with 22 wins for Best National Costume. All the winners in this category since 2014 have been from Asia.

12

Miss Universe Paraguay 1992’s costume was estimated to be 12ft (3.65m) tall, the biggest costume in the history of the competition.

6

The number of times Thailand has won Best National Costume award, the highest number for any nation.

Eye-catching certainly was the point of Miss Universe Canada 2014’s outfit, which featured wings made of hockey sticks and a working hockey scoreboard.

Though the outfit drew flak from some, its designer Alex Kavanagh stood by it, stating that it was intended to draw attention. “Some people really, really hate it and others really, really love it – but everyone has noticed it, that’s for sure,” she told Canadian news outlet CTV news.

A later attempt at grabbing attention backfired however, when Miss Universe Canada 2015 wore an outfit that featured a totem pole over her crotch.

According to The National Post, the outfit’s designer, Keyther Estévez, claimed that the outfit was meant as a tribute to indigenous peoples. However, as totem poles are considered sacred symbols to certain groups in the region, the outfit was called “tasteless” and “offensive” by some.

Promoting inclusivity was the aim behind Miss Universe Austria 2015’s outfit which featured the unusual addition of a fake beard as a tribute to famous Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst.

The outfit’s designer, Aviad Arik Herman, wrote: “The meaningful costume... stands for courage, tolerance, acceptance, equality & being unstoppable!”

In 2017, Miss Universe Indonesia made waves with her outfit, “Warrior of Orang utan”. Its headpiece, made to resemble the top half of an Orang utan, even featured an Orang utan’s face on the back.

According to CNN Indonesia, the costume’s designer Rinaldy Yunardi wanted to send a message about wildlife conservation in Kalimantan.

Suddenly, a handshake on a skirt doesn’t seem that bad? It has caught attention, for sure - and, in the age of social media, that may just be the key to winning the contest.

As Mr Kasim said: "The fact that many people have reacted so passionately to this year's costume shows that they love Singapore and they want the best for their country… the spotlight is now on Zahra and we're very sure she will do us all proud in Bangkok."

After all, a woman dressed as a Tuk Tuk did win Best National Costume in 2015. We’ll just have to wait and see.