ST readers win Courts beds and sofas

Ms Evelyn Mah and her husband, Mr Michael Yeo, have been sleeping on the same queen-size mattress which they bought when they got married 37 years ago.

The retiree and her husband will soon get a new one for their Loyang Avenue home as first-prize winners of an ST contest held in conjunction with the launch of Courts' 2019 furniture collection. The contest was part of the ST+ news with benefits loyalty programme.

Ms Mah, 62, hopes the $6,800 Courts bed and sofa set she won will improve the couple's quality of life. They have two children who are married and have moved out.

Three years ago, she was diagnosed with lung cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Her illness sometimes leaves her with cramps and aches.

"I'm very happy about this win, I hope the new bed and sofa can provide more support for me and my husband," she said, adding that he has mobility issues after an accident a few years ago.

As the sets are customisable, Ms Mah, a longtime subscriber to ST, chose the fabric and colour for the sofa set and queen-size mattress and bed frame, with Courts' head of furniture buying Norizan Sani yesterday at the Courts Megastore in Tampines.

She picked a white synthetic leather bed frame and a grey high-back sofa set in a basket-weave material imported from Turkey.

Second-prize winner Terence Badalge, 49, and his wife, Mrs Isabel Badalge, 51, won a queen-sized mattress and bed frame worth $3,500.

The biology teacher said they repainted the master bedroom in their five-room Bukit Panjang flat recently.

What was originally a room with white walls and a white bed frame became a room painted in a purplish hue. And the bed frame stuck out.

"It's aesthetically a bit off now. We want the master bedroom to be a place to relax in and the bed frame is too bright," said Mr Badalge.

His 15-year-old mattress is also wearing out. The couple, who do not have any children, were planning to replace the bed and its frame by year-end when Mr Badalge, a subscriber to ST for 15 years, spotted the contest on the SPH Rewards mobile app. They settled on a neutral ash grey colour for their new bed frame.

He said: "It's quite timely that this prize came, it's like an early Christmas gift."