ST readers' first meals of 2019

From roti prata and fishball noodles to vegetarian bee hoon, dim sum, avocado toast and even caviar - these were just some of the delicious eats that diners tucked into yesterday.

The Straits Times food website ST Food asked newsmakers, celebrities and readers to share their first meals on Instagram with the hashtags #firstmeal2019 and #straitstimesfood.

The first posts started streaming in soon after midnight.

One of the first newsmakers to post a photo of his meal was Minister of State for National Development and Manpower and Chua Chu Kang GRC Member of Parliament Zaqy Mohamad, who went to Adam Food Centre in Adam Road for supper last night after the countdown. He posted a photo of himself at about 2.30am yesterday, holding a plate of mutton kway teow goreng.

Actress Janice Koh, who starred in the Hollywood rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, posted a home-cooked breakfast of eggs fried sunny side up and sliced avocado, while hotelier and restaurateur Loh Lik Peng's first meal was a plain roti prata slathered with fish curry. Mr Loh is behind the Unlisted Collection group of restaurants and hotels, which include restaurants such as Zen, Burnt Ends and The Market Grill.

Newsmakers who spent their New Year's Day overseas also shared photos and videos on what they noshed on.

Wild Rice's founder and artistic director Ivan Heng shared photos of nasi goreng and tropical fruit in Bali. Actor Hossan Leong tantalised his followers with a video of battered fish and chips and a fennel pear salad from Love Fish Restaurant in Sydney, Australia.



(From left) Film-maker Jasmine Ng jazzed up her cup noodles with a big abalone; Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad ate mutton kway teow for supper; Actor Hossan Leong had fish and chips in Sydney.; Actress Janice Koh had a home-cooked breakfast of eggs and avocado; and Theatre veteran Ivan Heng had a Balinese breakfast of nasi goreng. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/ JASMINE NG, INSTAGRAM/ ZAQY MOHAMAD, INSTAGRAM/ HOSSAN LEONG, INSTAGRAM/ JANICE KOH, INSTAGRAM/ IVAN HENG





(From left) Artist Sonny Liew had raisin bread and milk tea; artist Heman Chong woke up to eggs, tomatoes and chorizo; restaurateur Loh Lik Peng ate roti prata; and MP Teo Ser Luck had mee siam with kopi tarik. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/SONNY LIEW, INSTAGRAM/HEMAN CHONG , INSTAGRAM/LOH LIK PENG , INSTAGRAM/TEO SER LUCK





(From left) Ms Brillyn Toh, owner of second-hand shop Hock Siong, had a breakfast cooked by volunteers at Willing Hearts; writer and magician Ning Cai had grapes; chef Alvin Leung kicked off his day with caviar; and social entrepreneur Elim Chew (far left) shared a meal with loved ones. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/BRILLYN TOH, INSTAGRAM/NING CAI, INSTAGRAM/ALVIN LEUNG , INSTAGRAM/ELIM CHEW



Other newsmakers who posted their first meals on Instagram yesterday include Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Teo Ser Luck, celebrity chef Alvin Leung, social entrepreneur Elim Chew, film-maker Jasmine Ng as well as artists Heman Chong and Sarah Choo.

Check out their posts as well as posts from readers in an interactive graphic - str.sg/firstmeal2019.

Go to str.sg/o6Ny to read more about #firstmeal2019 with ST Food.

You can participate too - use the hashtags #firstmeal2019 and #straitstimesfood and be sure you mention, tag and follow @straitstimesfood on Instagram.

•Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan