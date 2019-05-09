ST Podcast: What to do in Singapore May 9-23: Singapore Cocktail Festival and Violet Oon Singapore at Jewel (food); This Is What Happens To Pretty Girls (play)

Life Picks Ep 32: What to do in Singapore May 9-23: Singapore Cocktail Festival and Violet Oon Singapore at Jewel (food); This Is What Happens To Pretty Girls (play)

10:51 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Anjali Raguraman who talks about snagging $12 cocktails at the Singapore Cocktail Festival (May 10-12).

Eunice Quek chats about the exclusive dishes at Violet Oon's newest outlet at Jewel.

Akshita Nanda also speaks about the latest Pangdemonium play This Is What Happens To Pretty Girls, written by Ken Kwek in response to the #MeToo movement. It is on at the Drama Centre from May 10-26.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe, like and rate Life Picks on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXg

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg