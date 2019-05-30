ST Podcast: What to do in Singapore May 30-June 13: Sifa shows (arts); brunch buffets (food); Deon's album launch (gigs)

Life Picks Ep 35: What to do in Singapore May 30-June 13: Sifa shows (arts); brunch buffets (food); Deon's album launch (gigs)

7:32 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Anjali Raguraman, who talks about Singapore singer-songwriter Deon who launches his third album at The Esplanade on June 1.

Wong Ah Yoke shares his experience at two new brunch spots, while Akshita Nanda recommends two events which are part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts: A Dream Under The Southern Bough: Reverie, which runs from May 31 to June 2, and the Festival Closing Concert at the Botanic Gardens on June 2 (8pm).

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

