ST Podcast: What to do in Singapore May 23-June 6 - Burger And Lobster (food); Hallyupopfest (gigs)

Life Picks Ep 34: What to do in Singapore May 23-June 6 - Burger And Lobster (food); Hallyupopfest (gigs)

6:01 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Eunice Quek, who had the chance to try the newly opened Burger And Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport, and Desiree Loh, who is reporting on the K-pop festival HallyuPopFest on May 25 and 26.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

