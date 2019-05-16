ST Podcast: What to do in Singapore May 16-30: Ghost Call (arts); sliced fish soup in Kaki Bukit and Sumire Yakitori House (food)

Life Picks Ep 33: What to do in Singapore May 16-30: Ghost Call (arts); sliced fish soup in Kaki Bukit and Sumire Yakitori House (food)

8:17 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Olivia Ho, who talks about the text-and-movement performance Ghost Call at Goodman Arts Centre. This collaboration between playwright Nabilah Said and Raw Moves artistic director Ricky Sim runs from May 16 to 18.

Hedy Khoo makes her debut on the podcast series, sharing two food recommendations: Sumire Yakitori House at Bugis Junction and Teochew Fish Porridge at Kaki Bukit Market & Food Centre, Bedok North Street 3.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

