ST Podcast: What to do in Singapore April 4-18: The Guilty (film); Chen Wen Hsi exhibition (art)

Life Picks Ep 29: What to do in Singapore April 4-18: The Guilty (film); Chen Wen Hsi exhibition (art)

6:44 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague John Lui, who recommends Danish thriller The Guilty, as well as Toh Wen Li, who tells us about an exhibition featuring the works of pioneer Singapore artist Chen Wen Hsi.

The exhibition takes place at his former home at 5 Kingsmead Road, from April 12 to May 3 (noon to 7.30pm daily). Look out for the two murals done by Chen.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

