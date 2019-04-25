ST Podcast: What to do in Singapore April 25-May 9 - Eureka Popcorn, Yun Nans (food) at Jewel Changi Airport; Showtek at Marquee (gigs)

(From left) ST journalists Anjali Raguraman and Wong Ah Yoke share with Life Picks podcast host Melissa Sim the best lifestyle tips this week.
Published
29 min ago

Life Picks EP 30: What to do in Singapore April 25-May 9 - Eureka Popcorn & Yun Nans (food) at Jewel Changi Airport; Showtek at Marquee (gigs) 

7:55 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Wong Ah Yoke, who recommends Eureka Popcorn and Chinese restaurant Yun Nans, both at the new Jewel Changi Airport.

Anjali Raguraman chats with us about the new mega-club Marquee and two upcoming acts American DJ Kaskade (April 26) and Dutch electronic duo Showtek (April 27).

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

