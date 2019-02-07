ST Podcast: Westlife's new single and exploring Singapore's i Light Festival route

Life Picks Season 2: Ep 2 (Feb 7) - Westlife's new single and exploring Singapore's i Light Festival route

7:20 mins

Synopsis: A weekly podcast by The Straits Times every Thursday, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

Irish group Westlife are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their formation with a new album and a tour. They were in Singapore recently as part of a promotional tour following the release of their first single in eight years, Hello My Love.

The video for the song, which was co-written by pop star Ed Sheeran and produced by frequent Westlife collaborator Steve Mac, has already garnered more than seven million views on YouTube. They have confirmed a Singapore concert as part as an Asian tour later this year.

The i Light Singapore bicentennial edition is also on at the Marina Bay area and the city centre till Feb 24.

Highlights include an interactive piano that the public can play at Fort Canning and create an instant light show. Six bridges have been dolled up too with light installations and our pick is Anderson Bridge.

Produced by: Melissa Sim, Ernest Luis and Adam Azlee

