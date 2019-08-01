ST Podcast: Slow Bakes in Novena (food); Hodor the DJ?

Life Picks Ep 43: What to do in Singapore Aug 1-15 - Slow Bakes in Novena (food); Hodor the DJ?

5:37 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host Melissa Sim speaks with colleague Tan Hsueh Yun who recommends bakery Slow Bakes in Novena.

Then, she gets Anjali Raguraman to reveal details about a party with DJ Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor from the award-winning series Game Of Thrones, and who will be spinning at Ce La Vi.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe, like and rate our Life Picks podcast on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXg

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg