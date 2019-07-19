ST Podcast: Race and representation in film

Pop Vultures Ep 10: Black mermaids and spies - Race and representation in film

20:52 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

Several casting choices, which some have deemed controversial, are in the headlines this week and the #PopVultures are here to talk these choices out.

First, they dive into the backlash following the casting of black singer Halle Bailey as Little Mermaid/Ariel in the live adaptation of the beloved Disney animated film Little Mermaid (1989) and why people against the casting ultimately seem to be basing their dislike on the colour of Bailey's skin.

Then, they dish about the choice to cast Agent 007, often associated with James Bond of the British spy series, as a black woman in the form of actress Lashana Lynch (Remember Captain Marvel's best friend from when she was still a normal woman? That's her.) Once again, people are raging.

#PopVultures share their opinions and ask actress Scarlett Johansson to check her privilege after she responded to casting criticism with this now-viral line: "You know, as an actor, I should be able to play any person, or any tree, or any animal, because that's my job and the requirements of my job.”

Join the #PopVultures as they talk race, diversity and representation in film and why it's important!

Produced by: Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Adam Azlee

