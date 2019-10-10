ST Podcast: Prawn noodle and da:ns festival

Life Picks Ep 53: What to do in Singapore Oct 10 to Oct 24: Prawn noodle and da:ns festival
7.55 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.
This week, deputy editor at Life Melissa Sim chats with colleagues Wong Ah Yoke about the new Chef Kang Prawn Noodle House in Toa Payoh and da:ns festival at the Esplanade, with highlights such as Acosta Danza (Oct 10 & 11) and Grand Finale (Oct 18 & 19).
Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Penelope Lee
