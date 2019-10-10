ST Podcast: Prawn noodle and da:ns festival

Life Picks Ep 53: What to do in Singapore Oct 10 to Oct 24: Prawn noodle and da:ns festival

7.55 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, deputy editor at Life Melissa Sim chats with colleagues Wong Ah Yoke about the new Chef Kang Prawn Noodle House in Toa Payoh and da:ns festival at the Esplanade, with highlights such as Acosta Danza (Oct 10 & 11) and Grand Finale (Oct 18 & 19).

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Dear readers,

We are conducting consumer research to find out what types of content you like. Please click on the link below to participate in a short survey which will help us serve you better. Respondents stand a chance to win $100 shopping vouchers and get invited to participate in consumer interviews.

Link: https://sph.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MwYEyWCtmRKUHH

Subscribe, like and rate Life Picks on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg