ST Podcast: Orang Laut sailboat-inspired holographic light art installation above Marina Bay; Craig David at Zouk

Life Picks (Jan 31) - Orang Laut sailboat-inspired holographic light art installation above Marina Bay; Craig David at Zouk

5:01 mins

Synopsis: A weekly podcast by The Straits Times every Thursday, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We pick our favourite works from the i Light festival which runs till Feb 24 and recommend a special Valentine's Day outing - singer Craig David who will spin and sing at Zouk.

Also, check out our new video series Art In 60 seconds. In this episode, arts reporter Olivia Ho plays the piano and interacts with one of the i Light installations Keys Of Light.

Produced by: Melissa Sim, Ernest Luis and Adam Azlee

Subscribe, like and rate Life Picks on:



Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc



iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXg



Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx



Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts



Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg