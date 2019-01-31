ST Podcast: Orang Laut sailboat-inspired holographic light art installation above Marina Bay; Craig David at Zouk

(From left) ST's Life journalists Anjali Raguraman, Toh Wen Li and Life Picks podcast host Melissa Sim give you the best lifestyle tips this week.
(From left) ST's Life journalists Anjali Raguraman, Toh Wen Li and Life Picks podcast host Melissa Sim give you the best lifestyle tips this week.
Published
2 min ago

Life Picks (Jan 31) - Orang Laut sailboat-inspired holographic light art installation above Marina Bay; Craig David at Zouk

5:01 mins

Synopsis: A weekly podcast by The Straits Times every Thursday, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We pick our favourite works from the i Light festival which runs till Feb 24 and recommend a special Valentine's Day outing - singer Craig David who will spin and sing at Zouk.

Also, check out our new video series Art In 60 seconds. In this episode, arts reporter Olivia Ho plays the piano and interacts with one of the i Light installations Keys Of Light.

Produced by: Melissa Sim, Ernest Luis and Adam Azlee

Subscribe, like and rate Life Picks on:
 
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc
 
iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXg
 
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx
 
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
 
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

Branded Content