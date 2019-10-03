ST Podcast: New Ubin Seafood has $15 nasi lemak - and Eunice Quek thinks you should try it

Life Picks Ep 52: New Ubin Seafood has $15 nasi lemak - and Eunice Quek thinks you should try it.

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

You know it for its "heart attack" fried rice, "boss" beehoon and charcoal fish head steamboat. But as food writer Eunice Quek says, New Ubin Seafood, famous for its zi char, is trying an exciting new menu at its Tampines location.

Also: Toh Wen Li recommends the Beethoven im Garten concert at the Botanic Gardens, and film writer John Lui picks The Farewell, a drama about a Chinese-American family choosing to keep its matriarch in the dark about her own terminal illness.

Produced by: John Lui

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Dear readers,

We are conducting consumer research to find out what types of content you like. Please click on the link below to participate in a short survey which will help us serve you better. Respondents stand a chance to win $100 shopping vouchers and get invited to participate in consumer interviews.

Link: https://sph.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MwYEyWCtmRKUHH

Subscribe, like and rate Life Picks on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXg

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg