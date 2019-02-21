ST Podcast: New hotpot restaurant Da Long Yi and a tribute concert to Zul Sutan

Life Picks Season 2 (Feb 21) - New hotpot restaurant Da Long Yi and a tribute concert to Zul Sutan

5:46 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks, and if you're a visiting tourist.

This week, we chat about Da Long Yi, the newest hotpot restaurant in town which opens till 6am daily and is located at Orchard Central.

Also, catch a tribute concert to home-grown music legend Zul Sutan who died at the age of 61 in December 2018. More than 20 bands and singers, including singer Jacintha Abisheganaden and rocker Douglas Oliveiro, will take to the stage to perform songs that Zul used to do.

This is at Hard Rock Cafe on Sunday, Feb 24.

Lastly, The Necessary Stage’s Theatre for Seniors (TFS) celebrates its 10th anniversary with It Takes All Kinds, a heartwarming performance about love and families.

The show which is created by residents and seniors through a series of workshops, runs from Mar 1 to 3.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

