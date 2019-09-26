ST Podcast: Musical Urinetown, La Pizzaiola, and concert by 9m88

Life Picks Ep 51: What to do in Singapore from Sept 27: Satirical musical Urinetown, La Pizzaiola, and Mandopop concert by 9m88

10:03 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

On this episode of Life Picks, food writer Tan Hsueh Yun raves about the four-cheese pizza at La Pizzaiola.

Entertainment writer Boon Chan explains why he is looking forward to Taiwanese singer-songwriter 9m88's Singapore concert in November, and arts writer Olivia Ho thinks that Urinetown: The Musical by Pangdemonium will make a splash.

Produced by: John Lui

Edited by: Penelope Lee

