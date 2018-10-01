ST Podcast: Money Hacks Ep 23 - How to start a wine collection and invest in it

10 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.



This episode is aimed at wine collecting and investment. How to pick wines on sale, go for tasting events at supermarkets, and "gamify" wine investment for some releases by checking prices online over a period of time.



Which are the "off vintages" you should go for, as they cost less up front than premium vintages, and also appreciate at a rapid rate?



Did you know you can study and appreciate wine through courses? Money Hacks co-host Chris Lim also happens to be a certified specialist of wine (CSW) and a French wine scholar (FWS). He talks to co-host Ernest Luis on how to get started.



Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim



Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg



Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts



On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts



On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU



On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP



On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiq



Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.